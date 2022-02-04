Homelessman upset with City of San Diego efforts to dismantle encampments





MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – KUSI Viewers called Friday morning, explaining they saw homeless people being removed from their encampments set up in the San Diego River Bed.

The shelters in San Diego are full, something our elected leader like Mayor Todd Gloria, blames on coronavirus.

At the same time, Mayor Gloria and Governor Newsom tout the amount of taxpayer money they have dedicated to fighting homelessness throughout the state and here in San Diego. But where are the results?

When KUSI’s camera arrived Friday morning, SDPD and City workers had already left the scene, but one homelessman took the time to share what happened.

He expressed frustration with the City’s efforts, telling KUSI’s Allie Wagner that they simply, “told us to leave.”