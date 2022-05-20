Homelessness continues to run rampant all over San Diego County

Homeless in San Diego County Has Increased 10 Percent Since January 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first homeless count in nearly two years has revealed that the homeless crisis in San Diego County has only worsened.

The Study revealed that homelessness in San Diego County has increased nearly 10% since January 2020.

Some parts of San Diego County like, Oceanside, are seeing higher numbers than that!

Bob McElroy, President & CEO of the Alpha Project for the Homeless, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk more on the rising homeless numbers and what needs to be done about it.

Later in the night Tamera Kohler, President & CEO of Regional Task Force on Homelessness, talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked on the situation more.