Homelessness in downtown increased by 60% in 2021, Downtown San Diego Partnership shows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent homelessness count by the Downtown San Diego Partnership has revealed that homelessness in downtown San Diego has gone up during the past year.

KUSI Contributor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski and Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how more and more San Diegans are living on the streets.

The count revealed that about 1,500 unsheltered people and 452 tents reside in downtown, while the 2021 report showed 875 unsheltered residents and 302 tents were located in downtown.

In one year, San Diego has experienced a 60% increase in homelessness in downtown.