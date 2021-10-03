Homeowner of proposed Ranchita SVP placement home reverses decision





RANCHITA (KUSI) – A Ranchita homeowner, whose home was recommended to be the lodgings of sexually violent predator Michael Martinez, has reversed their decision.

Nick Ketelsen, Ranchita Resident, and Devi, his 10 year old daughter, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the placement’s reversal.

Ketelsen clarified that the decision has not been declared official yet as they are still waiting on a letter from the DA.

The homeowner has learned that Martinez had been removed from his previous home for rule violations.

“I think he is the best dad ever and I am happy to have his time back,” Devi Ketelsen said.