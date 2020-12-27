Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

Homicide detectives identified 18-year-old Joseph Mehlenbacher as a suspect in the murder.

San Diego Police Department said Mehlenbacher and the gun are still missing and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen driving a white 2002 Honda Accord with California plate 8CJY250.

Please do not make any attempt to contact Mehlenbacher. If you see Mehlenbacher, call 911.