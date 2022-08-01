Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported.

The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the deceased, described only as male, was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called in to determine whether there was any criminal involvement in the fatality, Lt. David Collins said.