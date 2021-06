Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting near Sunset Cliffs Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Monday were investigating a shooting that left one person dead near a park in the Sunset Cliffs area, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:25 p.m. Sunday near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park off Ladera Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.