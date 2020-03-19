Homicide detectives investigating man’s death at San Ysidro motel

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating the death of a young man found in a San Ysidro motel room.

Officers responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday regarding a severely injured person in a motel room in the 100 block of Calle Primera, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a 22- year-old man suffering from apparent upper body trauma, Dobbs said. The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

“At this time, very little is known about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, although it does not appear to be a random attack,” Dobbs said. “Investigators are in the process of interviewing friends and family to develop potential leads and determine who the man may have been with.”

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.