Homicide investigation underway in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A suspicious death in Barrio Logan prompted a homicide investigation Thursday.

The fatality in the area of Boston Avenue and 28th Street was reported shortly after 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD spokesman Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed the investigation but declined to provide further information, except to assert that “there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

There were no details about the body or its initial discovery.

Police shut down traffic lanes in the area as homicide detectives were en route to take charge of the case.