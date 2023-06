Homicide investigation underway in Downtown San Diego, shooter at large

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Downtown San Diego is not safe.

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in East Village.

The incident occurred at a homeless encampment around 5:00 AM Friday.

As of 8:30 AM, the shooter is still at large.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is on the scene where authorities are preparing to hold a press conference with the latest information.

Early morning shooting at homeless encampment in East Village, man dead, shooter on the loose pic.twitter.com/6q2BbfccNA — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) June 2, 2023