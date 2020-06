Homicide units called in to investigate shooting in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police Department tweeted at 7:23 PM: “Today at 5:48pm, officers saw a 25yo Hispanic male on 1200 6th Ave. The man was wanted for robbery on 6-21-20. The man pointed a gun & 2 officers discharged their service weapons. He was struck & taken to a local hospital. A gun has been recovered. Homicide Unit arriving.”

The story is still developing. Check back here for details.