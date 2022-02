Honor Flight accepting applications from Navy Seawolves for its fall flight to DC

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An estimated 60,000 Vietnam veterans live in San Diego County.

Now some of them will have an opportunity to visit the nation’s Capitol — for free.

Holly Shaffner of Honor Flight San Diego joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about the flight.

Eligible veterans may apply at www.HonorFlightSanDiego.org.