Honor Flight San Diego begins ‘Operation Find Our Vets’ outreach campaign for Military Appreciation Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor flight San Diego’s newest campaign is searching for veterans!

The are looking for WWII and Korea era veterans from San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside Counties that want to participate in a wonderful 3-day trip. The trip is no cost to the veteran – we figure it is the least we can do to say THANK YOU for your service.

Honor Flight San Diego’s PR Director, Holly Shaffner, explained their new outreach efforts on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.honorflightsandiego.org