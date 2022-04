Honor Flight San Diego gearing up to take veterans to nation’s capitol

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor Flight San Diego is a nonprofit branch of the nationwide Honor Flight Network that takes veterans on memorable flights and the next one is set for April 29-May 1.

The next flight will take WWII and Korean War veterans to the nation’s capitol.

Holly Shaffner of Honor Flight San Diego joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the next honor flight.