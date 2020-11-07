Honor Flight San Diego plans Operation Dress Code and Veterans Day drive-thru Parade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday evening Operation Dress Code is hosting a Virtual Comedy Show to support female active duty and veterans.

Since 2015, the organization has hosted “Operation Dress Code” every fall where they collect business attire and accessories for transitioning military women.

Then, they host a one-day “Boutique Day” where the ladies can “shop” (for free) for what they need for the next chapter of their transition. Operation Dress Code started with serving around 60 women in year one and last year we served around 300.

The Veterans of Comedy will perform a free virtual show that is open to the community. The website is https://www.operationdresscode.com/ and everyone must register to get the Zoom link.

Honor Flight San Diego is proud to announce our Veterans Day drive-thru Parade of Honor!

This will be a socially-distanced, no-contact event (everyone stays in their car) where military veterans from every era are invited to drive through lanes of well-wishers.

At the end of the route, to say thank you for your service, every veteran will receive a care package from Operation Gratitude. It will be held in the parking lot of National University, located at: 9388 Lightwave Ave, San Diego (Off the I-15 and Clairemont Mesa).