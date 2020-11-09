Honor Flight San Diego plans Veterans Day drive-thru parade





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor Flight San Diego has announced its Veterans Day drive-thru Parade of Honor.

This will be a socially-distanced, no-contact event (everyone stays in their car) where military veterans from every era are invited to drive through lanes of well-wishers.

At the end of the route, to say thank you for your service, every veteran will receive a care package from Operation Gratitude. It will be held in the parking lot of National University, located at: 9388 Lightwave Ave, San Diego (Off the I-15 and Clairemont Mesa).

Public Relations Director Holly Shaffner joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the parade.