Honor Flight San Diego to depart Friday with 90 local Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor Flight San Diego will take 90 local Veterans to the nation’s Capitol this Friday to see the monuments and memorials erected in their honor.

Honor Flight has made it their mission to bring Veterans to the Capitol to experience the nation’s physical manifestations of her gratitude.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Holly Shaffner from Honor Flight San Diego to talk about this weekend’s special trip.