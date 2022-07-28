Honor Flight San Diego will fly two all-Vietnam Veteran Flights to Washington, D.C.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor Flight San Diego will take two flights this fall dedicated to Vietnam Veterans. The first one was announced in February and is planned for Sept. 30th for Navy HA(L)-3 Seawolves. The second flight will be an “Award Flight” for Vietnam Veterans who earned the Purple Heart medal or higher awards. The organization is looking for 100 local Vietnam Veterans to go on this flight from Nov. 4-6, 2022. They will visit the memorials built for their sacrifice and thanked for their service.

“We are very excited to be able to offer two Vietnam Veteran flights this fall,” said Julie Brightwell, Honor Flight San Diego Chairman. “Our Nation’s Vietnam Veterans truly deserve this honor to be thanked and welcomed home.”

In Washington, D.C., the veterans will visit the WWII, Lincoln, Korea, and Vietnam Memorials, as well as the Marine Corps and Air Force Memorials, the National Navy Museum, and the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. When the veteran return to San Diego, they will receive the homecoming they may not have received after they returned from war as 800-1,000 people will welcome them home.

Due to generous donors, the veterans travel on the three-day trip at no cost to them. The organization is accepting applications at: www.HonorFlightSanDiego.org and plans to take additional Vietnam Veterans in 2023 pending more funding. The organization now flies WWII, Korea, and Vietnam era Veterans, as well as Veterans with terminal illnesses from any era on their Honor Flight.

Chairman Julie Brightwell told us all about the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.