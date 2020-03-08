Honor Flight’s 10-year anniversary Gala comes on the heels of new documentary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s not every day you see World War II veterans wearing their uniforms, but that was the scene last night at the Del Mar Hilton for Honor Flight San Diego’s 10-year anniversary.

Several WWII and Korean War veterans were at the event to share their service experience and what it meant to take their Honor Flight.

“I’d been back home 74 years, and nobody even knew that I’d been gone,” said WWII veteran Forrest Huffstutler. “The Honor Flight changed my life. Then I realized people did appreciate us.”

The foundation, which is completely donor-funded through events like these, and says they have been able to take nearly 1,400 veterans on flights to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for their service and sacrifice since 2010.

The event also featured a special showing of a documentary about the Honor Flight program, presented by the filmmaker who created it.

“It’s just amazing to hear their stories,” says documentary cinematographer Palmer Durr. “It’s all firsthand accounts; from driving motorcycles into minefields in World War II to being affected by Agent Orange in Vietnam… countless stories.”

The documentary won’t be made public until after its premier in several film festivals around the country.