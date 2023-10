Honorary street renaming celebration for the late Rev. Richard H. Brown in Logan Heights

LOGAN HEIGHTS (KUSI) – The corner of Beardsley Street and Kearny Avenue will have an honorary street naming unveiling celebration on behalf of the late Fr. Brown.

The Fr. Brown Honorary Street Renaming Celebration kicks off at 11:00 AM on October 7th with a mass at Our Lady Of Guadalupe, immediately followed by the sign unveiling on the corner of Beardsley St. and Kearny Ave.