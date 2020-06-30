Honoring Jerry Coleman on 70th Anniversary of the start of the Korean War

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June 25th marks the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War. The United States will never forget those from the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and other countries under the United Nations Command who laid down their lives in the name of our shared values of freedom and democracy.

President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the “Forgotten War” & some of the great local veterans who took part in the campaign including former Padre broadcaster Jerry Coleman.

Coleman is the only former MLB player to fly combat missions in WWII & the Korean War.