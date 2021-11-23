Honoring Kathy Scharbarth on the 10-year anniversary of her murder





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kathy’s Legacy Foundation supports children and pets affected by domestic abuse.

The foundation was started after a woman named Kathy was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on her 34th birthday despite having a restraining order against him.

It was Thanksgiving Day almost 10 years ago.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kathy’s Legacy Foundation Ginny Scharbarth joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Kathy’s story and the foundation.

The foundation’s two main programs are Silver Lining, which supports all children of domestic violence homicide in San Diego County, and Lady’s Legacy, which focuses on helping victims and their pets leave abusive situations.