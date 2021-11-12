Marine gets shot in the head in 1967 and retires 33 years later





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Veterans Day, Retired Colonel Joaquin “Jack” Gracida talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego about his service in the Marine Corps.

Retired Colonel Gracida, went into the United States Marine Corps after high school, and retired 33 years later as a full Colonel.

He served in Vietnam and was shot in the head on May 1, 1967, and survived. Today he still travels around the country to attend reunions for his fellow Vietnam veterans.