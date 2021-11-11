Honoring San Diego’s veterans on Veterans Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Veterans Day, KUSI News interviewed various veterans from throughout the county, and shared their stories.

Dan Foster, Chairman of the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor discusses adding 10 new heroes to the community wall.

The Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor opened on Memorial Day in 2011. Today, there are approximately 1,000 tiles representing active-duty military members and veterans from all eras and branches of the military

Dan, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, was one of the founding committee members. He and his friends envisioned a plaque on a rock to honor our military. Then as the vision grew, Dan and local community members decided a plaque wasn’t enough for our military men and women and so it grew to a wall to honor many heroes:

U.S. Coast Guard PA1 Adam Stanton on importance of Veterans Day.

Since the Coast Guard traces its inception back to Aug. 4, 1790, with a 10-vessel fleet under the name of the United States Revenue Cutter Service, members of the service time and again have shown they are a force to be reckoned with when protecting our nation:

Lt Col Mike O’Brien, MAG-11 (Marine Aircraft Group 11) and Lt Col Courtney O’Brien, MAG-11 (Marine Aircraft Group 11) on Veterans Day.

MAG-11 is Marine Aircraft Group 11. It is the parent unit for all of the F/A-18, F-35, and KC-130J squadrons at Miramar. Both Courtney and I will be Commanding Officers within MAG-11 next year. I’ll take command of VMFA-314, an F-35C unit, and she’ll have VMGR-352, a KC-130J unit.

The Wing is called 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAWs) and is the parent unit for all MAGs (and squadrons underneath them) on the West Coast. There are only 4 total MAWs in the USMC – East Coast, West Coast, Japan, and Reserves:

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan explained the Veterans Court program.

Veterans Court takes veterans with misdemeanor and felony convictions and places them on a separate track, giving them treatment designed especially for veterans. Defendants in the program are closely monitored with regular court hearings and supported by Veterans Affairs and other community-based organizations. Participants are rewarded for success, and penalized for non-compliance with the rules. Only veterans who committed crimes as a result of a mental illness related to military service are eligible for the Court:

Author and Hero Linden Blue discussed his new book, ‘Losing Freedom.’

Blue says sometimes it takes losing freedom, to appreciate it. He lost his freedom completely in Cuba a few days before the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961. He also came close to being executed. He was lucky. His cell mates were not:

Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer Captain Kenneth R. Franklin shares his story on Veterans Day.

Captain Franklin is the Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer. He is a native of Plant City, Florida. Enlisting in the Navy in 1989, he was trained as an Electronics Technician and reported to USS MARYLAND (SSBN 738) in 1991. He was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1993 as a Second Class Petty Officer and attended the Florida State University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science in 1996.

Following nuclear power training, he reported to USS HARTFORD (SSN 768) in 1998 where he served as the Chemical and Radiological Controls Assistant, Main Propulsion Assistant, and Assistant Engineer. HARTFORD completed a North Atlantic Deployment in 1998 and Mediterranean Deployment in 2000 and earned the Submarine Squadron Four Battle Efficiency “E” for 1998.

In December 2009, he completed the Submarine Command Course and reported as Executive Officer to USS CHICAGO (SSN 721) in Pearl Harbor, HI. While onboard, the ship completed a 24 month major CNO Availability while preparing for a change of homeport to Guam.

During his tour as Commanding Officer of USS COLORADO (SSN 788), the ship was christened, placed in service following a new construction period at General Dynamics Electric Boat, including initial sea trials and INSURV, and was awarded the Submarine Squadron 4 Personnel Readiness White P.

At his shore assignments, Captain Franklin served as an instructor at Naval Submarine School, and on the staff of Headquarters U.S. Central Command, Submarine Squadron 20, and Task Force 69. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3 awards):

SDSU Professor Gregory Daddis discusses Veterans Day history and the American experience in Afghanistan:

Naval Base Coronado Commanding Officer Capt. Dwight Clemons on what inspired him to join the US Navy.

Captain Clemons graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996 earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. After earning his Naval Flight Officer wings in 1997, he reported to VAQ-129 “Vikings” for training as an Electronic Countermeasures Officer (ECMO) in the EA-6B Prowler.

In 1999, Captain Clemons transferred to Japan joining VAQ-136 “Gauntlets” attached to CVW-5 embarked in USS KITTY HAWK (CV 63). His first flight with VAQ-136 was over Iraq in support of OPERATION SOUTHERN WATCH. He conducted operations throughout the Western Pacific with units from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia. He was selected by his peers for the 2001 “Commander Noel Greene Inspirational Leadership Award.”

Returning to the States in 2002, he served as a fleet replacement instructor with VAQ-129. During this tour, he attended the Aviation Safety Officer course at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He was selected as the 2005 “Instructor ECMO of the Year.”:

Country singer Lee Greenwood talks about the importance of honoring our veterans: