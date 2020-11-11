Honoring the career of Retired Marine Captain Sarah Bettencourt on Veterans Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) In honor of Veterans Day, KUSI is dedicated to sharing the stories of our amazing veterans.

Retired Marine Captain Sarah Bettencourt joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to share her extraordinary story and journey from serving in the military to becoming quite the athlete.

Bettencourt lives right here in San Diego and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2005.

She was training to fly helicopters and one month from earning her wings, she was landing a chopper on an Aircraft carrier when her hands stopped working. While she was landing she looked down and could see her hand was closing the fuel line and she had no control over the hand.

The doctors couldn’t figure out what it was. Eventually it was labeled Cerebral Inflammatory disorder. She had lesions and inflammation in her brain that could not be operated on.

As a result, Bettencourt medically retired in 2012, but shared her amazing life story on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.