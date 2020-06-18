Hoover head football coach Will Gray also coaches basketball in the summer

Hoover head football coach Will Gray loves basketball just as much as he loves football. In the summer, Gray, coaches a youth basketball travel team. The new head coach for the Cardinals coaches the San Diego Prospects. He’s been coaching them for the past seven years. His son Jayden is 12, and plays on the squad. Gray, left Kearny High School as the head football coach after five years. Sending seventeen players to college on athletic scholarships in that span. Gray, is entering his first season with Hoover. But, its been a difficult transition staring him in the face with the Coronavirus setting the coaching staff back entering summer break.