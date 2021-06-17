Hors d’oeuvres await as Taste of Little Italy returns, masks not required

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Now to another positive sign that life is getting back to normal, next week, the Taste of Little Italy is making a come back — and the restaurant owners could not be happier.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live with a look at a suddenly booming Little Italy.

The event will take place over two delicious days, from June 22 to 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will traverse the 48-square-blocks of Little Italy while sampling scrumptious delights from participating restaurants.

All anybody needs is a ticket and a Taste Passport, which will guide attendees through the mouthwatering maze.

Visitors will check-in at their scheduled time at the Piazza della Famiglia where they will receive their Taste Passport.

Masks are not mandatory, but recommended when enjoying food, if not fully vaccinated.

Tickets are $55 each, plus a small service fee.

Some of each ticket will be paid to restaurants to help them recover from financial blows due to COVID-19.

Purchase your tickets here: https://www.littleitalysd.com/events/taste-of-little-italy/tickets

For more information visit: https://www.littleitalysd.com/events/taste-of-little-italy