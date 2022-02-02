Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are expected to go down in the next couple of weeks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at Scripps Memorial Hospital to talk to us about the advanced technology that is telling healthcare professionals that the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are supposed to go down in the next couple of weeks.

“We are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel for the Omicron surge, but this pandemic likely isn’t ending,” Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said. “COVID vaccination continues to play an important role in reducing the severity of surges and offsetting the potential effects of new coronavirus variants that might spread through the population in the future.”