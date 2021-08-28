Hostage situations could arise in Afghanistan, warns Foreign Relations Expert Ron Bee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Foreign Relations and National Security Expert, Ron Bee, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest on developments in Afghanistan.

President Biden warned that “another terror attack in Kabul is likely.”

Defense Secretary: The U.S. is “taking maximum force protection measures” at Kabul’s airport.

The updated number of American citizens evacuated from Afghanistan is around 5,100.

Bee described that after President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline is over, hostage situations will arise as there will most likely be pockets of people who could not be reached.

Those leftover could become pawns for ransom, Bee explained.