Hot Dog on a Stick launches new food truck in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The beloved west coast eatery “Hot Dog on a Stick” is driving over to San Diego.

The food truck launches in San Diego this month and the owner and operator of this new location, Courtney Barham, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this exciting new addition to the company.

Barham comes from a long line of hot dogs on sticks, as her grandfather was the inventor of the company’s claim to fame.

The food truck will be completed in a few days and they are planning to drive the food truck to North County costal breweries and some Encinitas bars.