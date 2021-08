‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!’ features tour’s first female driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! is taking place at Pechanga Arena on Sept. 25 and 26.

Darron, who also goes by Race Ace, and Rebecca (Bigfoot) Schnell, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Rebecca’s story as the first female driver on the tour and to discuss the event.

To purchase tickets for the event visit https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com/event/