Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Beaver Fleming, Nitro Circus Announcer, and Josh Stafford, Skateboarder, to talk about the upcoming event.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at the Walmart Supercenter (2100 Vista Way) from 11am to 5pm.

On-site attractions include skate clinics, photo opportunities, product giveaways, fingerboarding demos, and autograph sessions with Nitro Circus pros such as Noah Lora, Nick Hall, and Beaver Fleming.