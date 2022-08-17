Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at the Walmart Supercenter (2100 Vista Way) from 11am to 5pm.

On-site attractions include skate clinics, photo opportunities, product giveaways, fingerboarding demos, and autograph sessions with Nitro Circus pros such as Noah Lora, Nick Hall, and Beaver Fleming.