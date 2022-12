Hotel Del brings ‘Frosted by the Sea’ to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Hotel Del is one of the most visited locations in the nation and among San Diego’s top tourist attractions.

Each year, they go over-the-top with decorations and holiday cheer, reigning in the winter tourist crowds and San Diego locals.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live at the Hotel Del to showcase the splendor of this year’s theme, ‘Frosted by the Sea’, for KUSI viewers.