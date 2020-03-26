Hotel del Coronado temporary suspends operations amid coronavirus outbreak





CORONADO (KUSI) – For the first time in its history, Hotel del Coronado temporarily suspended all hotel operations Thursday, according to a letter from the hotel’s general manager, Harold Rapoza Jr.

The news was first reported by the Coronado Times, which posted the letter to its website.

Rapoza Jr. said the growing coronavirus crisis has required the “Hotel del Coronado to temporarily suspend hotel operations for the first time in its 132 year history.”

He also stated that the “decision is reflective of the current business environment and not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel.”

Rapoza Jr. assured the community that they will fully restore operations as soon as possible.

The Hotel del Coronado was built in 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977.