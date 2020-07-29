Hotels recover from lock down as tourism authority aims to get more people to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that San Diego is slowly crawling out of the worst economic meltdown in history, it’s time once again to remind people, it’s still America’s Finest City only cleaner and less crowded.

“Yes, San Diego is open for business. Yes, the hotels are open. And yes, it’s clean and safe,” Jeffery Burg, General Manager of the Marriott Gaslamp, said.

After 104-days of being closed, the Marriott opened its doors on July 1st. Since then, the weekends have been booming and the mid week has been a little quieter. But people are coming back.

“We’re seeing people from Los Angeles, Nevada, Arizona and a lot of locals doing stay-cations. Most of our people are driving here,” Burg said.

A couple of those people are the Starkweathers. They decided to drive to downtown San Diego from North County for a stay-cation and birthday celebration.

“So we’re from Oceanside and we decided what the heck. It’s Troy’s 50-birthday on Friday and we thought it would be nice to take a stay-cation and celebrate the big 5-0. It’s nice to see things coming back around again,” Pam Starkweather said.

“You know, we thought why not. Let’s go have some fun. Eat some good food at the local restaurants have a few drinks and just relax. It’s nice to be down here,” Troy Starkweather, the birthday boy, said.

Most of the hotels are now open in some capacity around town. A new promotional campaign from the San Diego Tourism Authority is reminding everyone that it’s the same magical city, only much, much cleaner.

In the case of the Marriott Gaslamp, it’s one of the only places your can watch a Padres game from 22-stories high. It’s called the Altitude Sky Lounge and guests of the hotel have first shot at the ‘rail seats’ to watch the games. By the way, both the Dodgers and the Giants are headed this way starting next weekend.