Hottest temperatures of the week expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hottest temperatures of the week are expected Wednesday throughout San Diego County, but relief will arrive this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over Baja California will keep temperatures warm through Friday throughout the county, then temperatures will drop quickly and return to around seasonal average on Sunday, forecasters said.

A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday in the western valleys and an excessive heat watch will also last until 9 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 82 degrees near the coast, 90 inland, 96 in the western valleys, 95 in the mountains and 110 in the deserts.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Saturday in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat-related illness, and NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.