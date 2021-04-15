House Democrats unveil legislation to expand the Supreme Court





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – House Democrats unveil legislation to pack the United States Supreme Court. President Biden has adamantly been opposed to this in the past, but since becoming President, has yet to condemn the idea.

The variety of speakers believe President Trump packed the Supreme Court, and it is not fair.

But, President Trump legally and constitutionally nominated three justices who were confirmed by the United States Senate.