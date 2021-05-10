House of Boxing brings punching bag therapy to kids and adults

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – House of Boxing located in Paradise Hills is providing a safe and friendly place for kids and adults to grow not only their boxing skills, but also strength and conditioning.

The House is not only a business but also one that does some nonprofit work such as outreaches and community events.

“So we do all kinds of youth events.” House of Boxing Owner, Carlos Parragan, began. “We do events here out of our facility. We’re always trying to keep it alive, reaching out to the community and providing a place where kids can come, adults can come, but they’re able to do punching bag therapy through the sport of boxing,” he said.