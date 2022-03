House of Iran celebrates Nowruz, Persian New Year





BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – The House of Iran in Balboa Park celebrated Nowruz on Sunday, which is the term for the Persian New Year, or Iranian New Year.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the House of Iran in Balboa Park with more information on the holiday.

About 300 million people around the world celebrate Nowruz every year, said Sara Arjmand, who does marketing for the House of Iran.