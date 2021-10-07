House of Mexico set to open in the International Cottages at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mexican culture is heavily celebrated in the San Diego community, from the food, to the language, to the traditions.

Now there is finally a new building in Balboa Park that celebrates Mexican culture.

The President of the House of Mexico, Blanca Gonzalez, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new House.

The House of Mexico was built as part of the original 15 cottages from 1935 for the California Pacific International Exposition.

For reasons unknown, the House of Mexico disbanded.

At least two efforts during the 1950s and 1970s almost brought the House of Mexico back.

Since 2004, volunteers have worked to raise funds to construct the House of Mexico in Balboa Park.