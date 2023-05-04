House of Pacific Relations International Cottages Presents Its 40th Annual Ethnic Food Fair





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House of Pacific Relations will present its 40th Annual Ethnic Food Fair, taking place at The International Cottages in Balboa Park, 2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA 92101, Sunday, May 7th, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The Ethnic Food Fair is an awesome annual event for families and more, which is why the 40th Anniversary is so exciting,” said Mike Salazar, Member of the USA, House of Pacific Relations. “Each year, it’s great to see the unique entertainers and cuisines from so many countries to try and enjoy, all in one place.”

The Ethnic Food Fair will feature multicultural live performances, and will offer locals and visitors an opportunity to explore and taste a variety of food from 31 historic international cottages. The actual number of EFF participants varies from year to year.

Guests are able to purchase delectable ethnic dishes and treats, which support each of the non-profit cottages, and they will have an opportunity to interact with volunteers who proudly showcase culture, education, travel ideas, crafts and volunteerism. There will also be live stage entertainment showcasing the national traditions from various countries and cultures between 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

The House of Pacific Relations PR Chair, Mike Salazar, and The House of Puerto Rico’s Lucia Vila and Avery Wease previewed this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.sdhpr.org