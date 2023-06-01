House of Representatives passes debt ceiling bill with bipartisan support





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House of Representatives voted through the crucial debt ceiling bill on Wednesday night after moving beyond a key procedural hurdle.

The Chamber approved a rule governing floor debate, clearing the way for a floor vote. Despite massive party division over the legislation, it was passed by majorities from both parties.

Later on, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy responded to questioning from the press.

CNN reporter Karin Caifa joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel and Hunter Sowards to discuss the bill before its passage on Wednesday (below).