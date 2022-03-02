House of Ukraine collects donations to aid in fight against Russian invasion





BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Support is growing in San Diego as local Ukrainians lead the charge to help family and friends in the center of the conflict.

The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park has become a key location to mobilize that support.

“Something that we’re working on right now, today, this minute, is saving lives of people who are taking up arms, regular citizens who are not part of military, who have no body armor and have no helmets,” Rubin said. “We’re trying to save these lives right now, we’re trying to send helmets and body armor which is bullet proof vest to Ukraine.”

Rubin can’t disclose details on the private chartered planes that are part of operations to get supplies to the right locations, but she is hoping those who can help with supplies, will.

“We realized we’re in a military town. San Diego is a military town. There’s San Diegans who have these things in their homes that maybe they won’t ever use, that can truly save somebody’s life right now,” Rubin said.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account specifically to fund the Ukrainian Army. Any one from any country can donate with any currency.

Donations may also be made to these groups:

More donation links and resources can be found at House of Ukraine’s website.

The House of Ukraine has also been holding multiple rallies and vigils for the people of Ukraine.

If you want to learn more about how you can help, you can contact Rubin directly at: houseofukraine@gmail.com

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from the park with more information.