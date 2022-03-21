House of Ukraine continues accepting donations to send overseas





SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – Balboa Park’s House of Ukraine continues taking donations for those in need over in Ukraine.

They have been focusing their efforts on helping those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Spring Valley with more details on what the House of Ukraine has been doing.

“Companies, individuals from all walks of life, even retirees coming in on their walk are giving me a crisp hundred-dollar bill, and say, ‘Give it to the Ukrainian people,'” said Vera Skop, who works closely with the House of Ukraine.

Clothing and hygiene products have been donated to the brim, and what the House of Ukraine really needs is military equipment and medical needs, Skop emphasized.

Before donating, always check the House of Ukraine’s website, Skop added.