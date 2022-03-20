House of Ukraine continues accepting donations to send to Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s invasion into Ukraine continues, Balboa Park’s House of Ukraine has been remaining vigilant in their efforts to keep donations and supplies coming into the Eastern European country.

Vera Skop, House of Ukraine Board Member, was born to Ukrainian parents, and joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what the House of Ukraine has been working on.

For more information on how to donate or contribute, visit www.houseofukraine.org