‘House of Ukraine’ in Balboa Park packs up military gear and medical supplies to send to Ukraine





BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – After rallying up folks living in San Diego, a military town, to donate much needed supplies like military equipment and medical items to Ukraine for weeks, House of Ukraine members spent Tuesday getting those donations ready for travel.

Tuesday’s shipment marks the fifth one thus far from San Diego.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Balboa Park with more details on the continued relief efforts.

To donate much-needed military equipment or medical supplies to Ukrainians, visit the House of Ukraine website to learn how to donate.