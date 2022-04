House of Ukraine ramping up efforts to raise funds for Ukrainian army

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nadia Haywas is on the Board of Balboa Park’s House of Ukraine, but has been in Lviv helping those in need in the war-torn country.

The House of Ukraine is continuing to accept donations for the Ukrainian army.

Haywas joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of how you can help the Ukrainian army.

To donate visit www.houseofukraine.org