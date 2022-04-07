House of Ukraine to hold ‘Stand with Ukraine’ event this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues worsening, San Diegans have the opportunity to stand in solidarity with Ukraine on April 9 at Balboa Park.

Bring signs, flags, Ukrainian shirts, etc. to 1450 El Prado on Saturday at noon.

Mira Rubin, President of House of Ukraine, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the solidarity event.

For more information, visit www.houseofukraine.org.