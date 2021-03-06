House OKs George Floyd Act as Democrats avoid ‘defund’ clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide.

They did so while avoiding a potential clash with moderates in their own party who were wary of reigniting the “defund the police” debate they say hurt them during last fall’s election.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved late Wednesday.

It bans chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement while easing requirements for prosecutors to pursue misconduct charges.

Some Republicans argue that the proposed legislation would slash police force budgets. It doesn’t do that.

The bill will have a more difficult path in the Senate.